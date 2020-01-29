Imax Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.37%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.99 to a high of $17.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.05 on volume of 329,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Imax Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.99 and a high of $35.30 and are now at $17.30. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.09% lower over the past week, respectively.