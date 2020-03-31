Imax Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (IMAX, CNK, FOX, FOXA, VIAB)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Imax Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 91.0%. Cinemark Holding is next with a sales growth of 249.4%. Twenty-First - B ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 429.6%.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a sales growth of 429.6%, and Viacom Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 620.6%.

