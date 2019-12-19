Imax Corp has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (IMAX, WWE, RGC, CNK, EROS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Imax Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.94. World Wrestlin-A is next with a FCF per share of $0.94. Regal Entertai-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.02.

Cinemark Holding follows with a FCF per share of $1.27, and Eros Internation rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.70.

