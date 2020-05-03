Imax Corp Falls 5.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.41 to a high of $15.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.01 on volume of 269,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Imax Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.30 and the current low of $14.41 and are currently at $14.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

