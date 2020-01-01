MySmarTrend
Imax Corp is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (IMAX, CNK, RDI, FOX, FOXA)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:16am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Imax Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 91.0%. Following is Cinemark Holding with a sales growth of 249.4%. Reading Intl-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 342.4%.

Twenty-First - B follows with a sales growth of 429.6%, and Twenty-First C-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 429.6%.

