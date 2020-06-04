Illumina Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.22%

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.49 to a high of $275.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $274.33 on volume of 446,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Illumina Inc has traded in a range of $196.78 to $380.76 and is now at $273.97, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 2.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

