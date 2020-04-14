Illumina Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.65%

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $292.08 to a high of $297.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $287.76 on volume of 367,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Illumina Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $380.76 and a 52-week low of $196.78 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $294.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

