Illumina Inc Rises 2.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $317.51 to a high of $324.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $318.49 on volume of 96,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Illumina Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $196.78 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $320.65, 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Illumina Inc and will alert subscribers who have ILMN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.