Illumina Inc has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (ILMN, BIO, TECH, MTD, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Illumina Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 57.98. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 48.12. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 44.83.
Mettler-Toledo follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 36.07, and Bruker Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.47.
