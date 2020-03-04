Illumina Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (ILMN , A , TMO , PKI , WAT )
Below are the top five companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) ranks first with a gain of 6.45%; Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A ) ranks second with a gain of 4.89%; and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) ranks third with a gain of 4.49%.
Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI ) follows with a gain of 2.09% and Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.00%.
