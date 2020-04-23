Illinois Tool Wo Rises 1.68% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.11 to a high of $159.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.78 on volume of 492,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Illinois Tool Wo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.85 and a 52-week low of $115.94 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $158.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

