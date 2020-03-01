Illinois Tool Wo Falls 1.96% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.50 to a high of $179.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $179.03 on volume of 447,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Illinois Tool Wo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $182.34 and a 52-week low of $122.58 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $177.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

