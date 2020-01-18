Idt Corp-Class B is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (IDT, ATNI, T, CNSL, VZ)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,102.5%. Atn Internationa is next with a ROE of 280.4%. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 946.8%.

Consolidated Com follows with a ROE of 1,658.5%, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 8,400.2%.

