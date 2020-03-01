Idt Corp-Class B is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (IDT, WIN, VZ, ATNI, T)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks highest with a sales per share of $64.42. Windstream Holdi is next with a sales per share of $32.24. Verizon Communic ranks third highest with a sales per share of $31.30.

Atn Internationa follows with a sales per share of $28.40, and At&T Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.13.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of At&T Inc on July 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.91. Since that recommendation, shares of At&T Inc have risen 15.2%. We continue to monitor At&T Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.