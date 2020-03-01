Idt Corp-Class B is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (IDT, WIN, VZ, ATNI, T)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Idt Corp-Class B ranks highest with a sales per share of $64.42. Windstream Holdi is next with a sales per share of $32.24. Verizon Communic ranks third highest with a sales per share of $31.30.
Atn Internationa follows with a sales per share of $28.40, and At&T Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.13.
