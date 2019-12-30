Idt Corp-Class B is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (IDT, VZ, T, WIN, CNSL)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Following is Verizon Communic with a an RPE of $827,000. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $712,000.

Windstream Holdi follows with a an RPE of $458,000, and Consolidated Com rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $317,000.

