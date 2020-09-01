Idexx Labs has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (IDXX , BAX , MDT , BSX , DHR )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX ) ranks first with a gain of 2.09%; Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.92%; and Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) follows with a gain of 0.77% and Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.64%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Danaher Corp on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $141.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Danaher Corp have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor Danaher Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.