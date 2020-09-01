Idex Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.16%

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $172.69 to a high of $173.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $172.97 on volume of 60,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Idex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $128.76 and a high of $173.95 and are now at $173.46, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Idex Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $161.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Idex Corp have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor IEX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.