Idacorp Inc is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (IDA, GXP, PNW, PPL, DUK)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Idacorp Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.1%. Great Plains Ene is next with a projected earnings growth of 2.2%. Pinnacle West ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.7%.

Ppl Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 2.9%, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 3.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Duke Energy Corp on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Duke Energy Corp have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Duke Energy Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.