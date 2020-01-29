Iconix Brand Gro has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (ICON, SQBG, COH, KORS, MOV)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Iconix Brand Gro ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Following is Sequential Brand with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Coach Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $718,000.

Michael Kors Hol follows with a an RPE of $692,000, and Movado Group rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $568,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Michael Kors Hol on September 24th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.99. Since that call, shares of Michael Kors Hol have fallen 43.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.