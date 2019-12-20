Iconix Brand Gro is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (ICON, HBI, KORS, MOV, SGC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Iconix Brand Gro ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 0.83. Following is Hanesbrands Inc with a a P/E ratio of 7.81. Michael Kors Hol ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.42.

Movado Group follows with a a P/E ratio of 10.88, and Superior Uniform rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.33.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Michael Kors Hol on September 24th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.99. Since that call, shares of Michael Kors Hol have fallen 43.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.