Icf Internationa has the Lowest Beta in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (ICFI, VRSK, MG, CRAI, EFX)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Icf Internationa ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Verisk Analyti with a a beta of 0.8. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Cra Internationa follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Equifax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

