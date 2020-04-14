Ibm Rises 2.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.04 to a high of $124.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $122.92 on volume of 387,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ibm have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $158.75 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ibm and will alert subscribers who have IBM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.