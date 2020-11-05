Ibm (IBM) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $121.62

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $122.43 today and has reached the first level of support at $121.62. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $120.26 and $118.09.

Ibm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.75 and a 52-week low of $90.56 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $121.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) has potential upside of 40.6% based on a current price of $121.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $170.61. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.56, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $116.77.

