Ibm Falls 7.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.00 to a high of $99.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $100.81 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ibm on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $144.17. Since that call, shares of Ibm have fallen 25.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ibm have traded between the current low of $95.00 and a high of $158.75 and are now at $100.22. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.