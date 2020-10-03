Iberiabank Corp Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (IBKC)

Shares of Iberiabank Corp are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 10.1% to $44.49. Approximately 406,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 352,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Iberiabank Corp have traded between the current low of $42.65 and a high of $81.86 and are now at $44.49. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.