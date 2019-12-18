Hyster-Yale Falls 7.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.39 to a high of $62.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.27 on volume of 52,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hyster-Yale share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $76.79 and a 52-week low of $43.26 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $58.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hyster-Yale on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Hyster-Yale have risen 18.2%. We continue to monitor HY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.