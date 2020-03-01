Hyster-Yale is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (HY, PKOH, PH, SWK, BRSS)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Hyster-Yale ranks highest with a sales per share of $179.74. Following is Park Ohio Hldgs with a sales per share of $120.61. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a sales per share of $105.00.
Stanley Black & follows with a sales per share of $87.69, and Global Brass & C rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $75.10.
