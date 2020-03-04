Hyatt Hotels-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.60%

Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.76 to a high of $40.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.16 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Hyatt Hotels-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.02 and a high of $94.98 and are now at $38.24, 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 4.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

