Hyatt Hotels-A has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (H, HLT, CHH, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hyatt Hotels-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%. Following is Hilton Worldwide with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%. Choice Hotels ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hilton Worldwide on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Hilton Worldwide have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Hilton Worldwide for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.