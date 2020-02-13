Hyatt Hotels-A has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (H, HLT, CHH, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Hyatt Hotels-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 66.46. Hilton Worldwide is next with a a P/E ratio of 52.16. Choice Hotels ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 38.41.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 34.11, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 20.95.

