Hyatt Hotels-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (H, HLT, CHH, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hyatt Hotels-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%. Hilton Worldwide is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%. Choice Hotels ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

