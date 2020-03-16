Hyatt Hotels-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (H, HLT, CHH, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Hyatt Hotels-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.73. Hilton Worldwide is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.82. Choice Hotels ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.02.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.86, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.82.

