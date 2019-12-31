Huntsman Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.36%

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.78 to a high of $24.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.22 on volume of 240,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Huntsman Corp has traded in a range of $17.33 to $25.66 and is now at $23.97, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

