Huntsman Corp Falls 3.08% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.55 to a high of $23.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.13 on volume of 478,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Huntsman Corp has traded in a range of $17.33 to $25.66 and is now at $22.88, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntsman Corp on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntsman Corp have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor HUN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.