Huntington Ingal has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (HII, TDY, VEC, EGL, HEI)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Huntington Ingal ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.1%. Teledyne Tech is next with a future earnings growth of 6.9%. Vectrus Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.4%.

Engility Holding follows with a future earnings growth of 9.1%, and Heico Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.2%.

