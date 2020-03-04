Huntington Banc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.88%

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.20 to a high of $7.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.33 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.85 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $7.03, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 4.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Huntington Banc on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.00. Since that call, shares of Huntington Banc have fallen 47.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.