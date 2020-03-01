Huntington Banc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.67%

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.61 to a high of $14.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.98 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Huntington Banc has traded in a range of $11.72 to $15.63 and is now at $14.70, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

