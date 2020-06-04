Huntington Banc (HBAN) Approaches New Upside Target of $7.66

Shares of Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened today above their pivot of $7.03 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $7.25. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.66 and $8.29.

Huntington Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.63 and a 52-week low of $6.82 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $6.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.04% lower and 5.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) has potential upside of 151.6% based on a current price of $6.83 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.30 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.46.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Huntington Banc on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.00. Since that call, shares of Huntington Banc have fallen 51.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.