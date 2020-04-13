Hunt (Jb) Trans Falls 2.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.20 to a high of $99.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.25 on volume of 281,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hunt (Jb) Trans has traded in a range of $75.29 to $122.29 and is now at $97.47, 29% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

