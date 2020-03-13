Hunt (Jb) Trans is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (JBHT, HTZ, R, LSTR, UHAL)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks highest with a ROE of 4,233.1%. Hertz Global Hol is next with a ROE of 3,403.2%. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,172.9%.
Landstar System follows with a ROE of 3,168.4%, and Amerco rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,599.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Landstar System on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $112.10. Since that call, shares of Landstar System have fallen 14.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
