Humana Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.21%

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $361.49 to a high of $364.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $361.18 on volume of 544,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Humana Inc has traded in a range of $225.65 to $376.39 and is now at $372.24, 65% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

