Hudson Pacific P Falls 3.29% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.44 to a high of $24.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.30 on volume of 726,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hudson Pacific P has traded in a range of $16.14 to $38.81 and is now at $23.82, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

