Hubspot Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.53%

Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.05 to a high of $165.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.24 on volume of 173,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hubspot Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $207.47 and a 52-week low of $90.83 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $165.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

