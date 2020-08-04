Hubspot Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HUBS , PAYC , ZEN , MANH , CDK )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS ) ranks first with a gain of 8.31%; Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.04%; and Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) ranks third with a gain of 6.66%.

Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH ) follows with a gain of 5.51% and Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.20%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cdk Global Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.39. Since that call, shares of Cdk Global Inc have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.