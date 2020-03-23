H&R Block Inc (HRB) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $12.10

Shares of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $13.74 today and have reached the first support level of $12.10. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $11.11 and $8.48 will be of interest.

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has potential upside of 137.0% based on a current price of $13.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.69 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $24.54.

Over the past year, H&R Block Inc has traded in a range of $12.76 to $29.62 and is now at $13.08, 3% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.15% lower and 3.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of H&R Block Inc on February 4th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.39. Since that call, shares of H&R Block Inc have fallen 41.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.