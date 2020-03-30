H&R Block Inc (HRB) Approaches New Downside Target of $13.88

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $15.17 today and has reached the first level of support at $14.48. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $13.88 and $12.59 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of H&R Block Inc have traded between a low of $11.29 and a high of $29.62 and are now at $15.08, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Potential upside of 105.6% exists for H&R Block Inc, based on a current level of $15.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $31.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $24.21.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of H&R Block Inc on February 4th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.39. Since that call, shares of H&R Block Inc have fallen 32.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.