H&R Block Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (HRB, BID, ASCMA, CSV, SERV)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:22am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Sotheby'S is next with a an RPE of $600,000. Ascent Capital-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.

Carriage Service follows with a an RPE of $230,000, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $227,000.

