H&R Block Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (HRB, BID, ASCMA, CSV, SERV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Sotheby'S is next with a an RPE of $600,000. Ascent Capital-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.
Carriage Service follows with a an RPE of $230,000, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $227,000.
