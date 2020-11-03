Hp Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.00%

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.79 to a high of $19.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.85 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $15.93 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $18.80 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

