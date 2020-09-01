Hp Inc Rises 1.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.97 to a high of $21.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.79 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.09 and a 52-week low of $15.93 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $21.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

