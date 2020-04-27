Hp Inc Rises 1.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.09 to a high of $15.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.10 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $12.54 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $15.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hp Inc and will alert subscribers who have HPQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.